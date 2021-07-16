Former aide sues Anwar over alleged sexual misconduct

PETALING JAYA • A former aide of Malaysian opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim has filed a civil suit in the Kuala Lumpur High Court against the politician over an alleged sexual misconduct incident in 2018.

In the statement of claim sighted by The Star yesterday, Mr Muhammad Yusoff Rawther is seeking a declaration that Datuk Seri Anwar, 73, had perpetrated sexual assaults or trespass against him.

Mr Muhammad Yusoff, 28, is also seeking compensation of RM180 per session (S$60) of therapy, exemplary damages, court costs, 5 per cent per annum interest on any possible judgment sum and other miscellaneous costs or damages.

Mr Muhammad Yusoff, Mr Anwar's former research assistant, in October 2019 accused the former deputy premier of trying to force him to have sex in September that year in the politician's house.

On Jan 14 last year, the Attorney General's Chambers - then under the Pakatan Harapan government - announced that it had decided not to prosecute anyone in the case due to insufficient evidence and contradiction of material facts.

"We also found there is insufficient evidence to prosecute on these reports lodged based on the evidence available in the investigation papers.

"In the circumstances, we agree with the recommendation of the police that the case be closed," former solicitor-general Nor Faizah Engku Atek had said.

In November 2019, Mr Muhammad Yusoff had filed a statutory declaration alleging that Mr Anwar had outraged his modesty on Oct 2, 2018 at the latter's home.

Mr Anwar had denied the allegations, saying that he was campaigning in the Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, by-election in 2018 on the day he was accused of perpetrating the act in his home in Kuala Lumpur.

