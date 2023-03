YONG PENG, Johor - A group of some 35 volunteers from all over Malaysia have been busy in Johor state in the past five days, coordinating efforts to deliver food, clothes and personal hygiene items to victims in relief centres.

One of the volunteers, Mr Raymond Ang from Taman Desa in Kuala Lumpur, said that on Tuesday, he packed his bag and supplies to head to Johor in his four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) after seeing the worsening situation.