Faster clearance at Johor checkpoints with passport, VEP counters to be combined

JOHOR BAHRU - The Johor state government’s move to improve conditions at the two land checkpoints with Singapore has resulted in faster clearance for travellers, said the state’s chief minister on Wednesday.

Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the clearance process at the checkpoints had reduced from an hour to about 30 minutes, especially during peak hours.

“While this is good, we will continue to work with our (federal) partners in Putrajaya to improve the situation further,” he said at a business forum in Johor Bahru.

Mr Onn Hafiz, who has made almost 20 spot checks at the customs and immigration complex since 2022, said improving connectivity with Singapore was of paramount importance.

“This will be a continuous effort,” he said.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the immigration department would assign 100 fresh graduates to the two land checkpoints in Johor.

“This would help BSI (Bangunan Sultan Iskandar) especially, which is one of the country’s busiest international entry points, handling close to 220,000 daily trans-boundary movements,” he said.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin said a dry run was conducted recently, and it proved to be effective in reducing congestion during peak hours.

He said other steps taken included constructing more autogates and combining passport checking and vehicle entry payment (VEP) counters into a single counter.

From August, visitors will need to make just one stop instead of two when clearing the land checkpoints.

Mr Saifuddin said these few seconds may seem inconsequential, but they can have a big effect on overall traffic flow.

A lawmaker from Johor welcomed the Immigration Department’s new work shifts for employees at both the BSI and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar entry points for travellers from Singapore, adding that it showed the government’s seriousness in addressing congestion problems at the checkpoints.