Experts warn of deepfakes in Indonesia as late president Suharto ‘endorses’ political candidates

JAKARTA - The “resurrection” of the late president Suharto, in the form of a deepfake video that went viral in Indonesia recently, has raised concerns about the technology destabilising the country and manipulating voters as it prepares for the general election in February.

On Jan 7, political party Golkar’s deputy general chair Erwin Aksa shared the deepfake video on social media platform X, setting the Internet in Indonesia ablaze. The video went viral and accumulated 4.2 million views and 1,200 comments within five days.