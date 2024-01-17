News analysis

Experts warn of deepfakes in Indonesia as late president Suharto ‘endorses’ political candidates

Hariz Baharudin
Indonesia Correspondent
The Suharto video, made using artificial intelligence, went viral and accumulated 4.2 million views and 1,200 comments within five days. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ERWIN AKSA/X
Updated
51 min ago
Published
51 min ago
JAKARTA - The “resurrection” of the late president Suharto, in the form of a deepfake video that went viral in Indonesia recently, has raised concerns about the technology destabilising the country and manipulating voters as it prepares for the general election in February.

On Jan 7, political party Golkar’s deputy general chair Erwin Aksa shared the deepfake video on social media platform X, setting the Internet in Indonesia ablaze. The video went viral and accumulated 4.2 million views and 1,200 comments within five days.

