Eggs are getting smaller as extreme heat exacts heavy toll on poultry and livestock

MANILA — Extreme heat, which is expected to exceed dangerous levels in the Philippines in May, is not only exacting a heavy toll on humans, but on animals as well.

Based on the study “Effects of Heat Stress on Animal Physiology, Metabolism, and Meat Quality: A Review” in Science Direct, “heat stress is one of the most stressful events in the life of livestock with harmful consequences for animal health, productivity and product quality”.

The study, written by Paula Gonzales-Rivas, Surinder Chauhan, Minh Ha, Narelle Fegan, Fran Dunshea, and Robyn Warner, said that ruminants, pigs and poultry are susceptible to heat stress because of their fast metabolic rate and growth.

Even their high level of production and species-specific characteristics such as rumen fermentation, sweating impairment, and skin insulation are factors to consider, too.

Last week, the president of the Philippine Egg Board Association, Mr Francis Uyehara, told Teleradyo Serbisyo that “farm producers are already experiencing problems because of the extreme heat”, pointing out that egg production is affected as a result of feed-intake reduction.

The problem, he said, is that eggs are getting smaller.

According to the study “Impact of Heat Stress on Poultry Production” that was published by the US National Center for Biotechnology Information, a 12-day heat stress period caused a daily feed intake reduction of 28.58g per bird, resulting in a 28.8 per cent decrease in egg production.

The researchers, Lucas Lara and Marcos Rostango, referring to previous studies, said that a 31 per cent decrease in feed conversion resulted in a 36.4 per cent and 3.41 per cent decrease in egg production and egg weight, respectively.

Even eggshell thickness is affected by extreme heat.

As for meat, the study “Effects of Heat Stress on Animal Physiology, Metabolism, and Meat Quality: A Review” stated that acute heat stress immediately before slaughter can result in pale, soft and exudative meat characterised by low water holding capacity.

Chronic heat stress, meanwhile, can result in dark, firm and dry meat. Heat stress likewise leads to oxidative stress, lipid and protein oxidation, and reduced shelf life and food safety because of bacterial growth and shedding.

Based on the government’s 2023 El Nino National Action Plan, the phenomenon can cause a wide range of consequences on agriculture such as a decline in food production, increase in food prices, and drop in farm incomes.

As the Department of Agriculture stated in its bulletin as at April 16, losses and damage to agriculture have already reached 4 billion peso (S$94 million), including 6.95 million peso in livestock and poultry sectors.

Based on data from Veterinaria Digital and the US Department of Agriculture, which was compiled by wellness brand Dr. Shiba, in the US, heat stress generates a 0.5 per cent to 7.2 per cent decrease in egg production and costs the dairy industry US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) yearly.