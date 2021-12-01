Duterte's aide 'Bong' Go quits presidential race

MANILA • Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, announced yesterday that he was dropping out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without a candidate in next year's polls.

Mr Go, Mr Duterte's long-time aide, recently hinted that he may quit the contest and said the President respected his decision. His withdrawal raises questions over whom the popular Mr Duterte will now support in next May's polls.

The 76-year old leader is not eligible to seek re-election, but will be standing for a senator's seat.

"I and President Duterte are ready to support whoever will truly serve and can continue and protect Duterte's legacy towards a more comfortable and safe and prosperous life for our children," Mr Go said in a speech streamed on Facebook.

Analysts have said that Mr Duterte wants to ensure an ally succeeds him so he can be insulated from potential legal action at home or by the International Criminal Court, which has launched a probe into the thousands of killings in his "war on drugs".

Mr Duterte's daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is running for the largely ceremonial deputy president's post alongside the son of late Philippine dictator and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who has emerged as an early presidential front runner.

Political observers say Mr Go's withdrawal from the race would likely benefit the Marcos/Duterte-Carpio ticket as it would consolidate Mr Duterte's voter base behind the 43-year-old mayor and that support could extend to Mr Marcos. "There is no more confusion in terms of administration support," said visiting fellow Aries Arugay at the ISEAS - Yusof-Ishak Institute, who is a political science professor at the University of the Philippines.

Mr Marcos is up against other presidential aspirants, including former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, vice-president Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, and Senator Panfilo Lacson.

However, Mr Marcos is also facing several disqualification cases grounded on a nearly three-decade old conviction for tax evasion.

