JAKARTA - Asean foreign ministers last week held more than 15 meetings here, among themselves as well as with external partners. But these were seemingly eclipsed by the surprise announcement that Thailand’s outgoing Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai made on Wednesday.

“When he said he’d met Aung San Suu Kyi, jaws dropped,” this reporter overheard a diplomat who was in the room during the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting say.