Designated zones soon in JB for motorcyclists to park before heading to S’pore for work

JOHOR BAHRU - The Johor government will soon provide ample parking spaces for motorcyclists who leave their vehicles behind when they go to Singapore to work.

Johor housing and local government committee chairman Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the state government is currently in talks with some landowners near the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar for this purpose.

“I have seen these areas together with the Johor Bahru City Council today (Sunday). One of the possible locations that we found is in Jalan Inderaputra, Stulang Darat.

“There are also a few pocket spaces that can be transformed into a parking space as well, but we need to approach this from the short-term and long-term perspectives,” he said when contacted by The Star.

The government is currently preparing an estimate for the number of motorcycles that can be parked in these areas, besides ensuring ease of access and safety, Mr Mohd Jafni added.

“We know that about 300,000 Malaysians are crossing over every day, but we don’t have a rough estimate for the number of motorcyclists, so that process has started.

“We also plan to use a shuttle bus to transport travellers from the parking spaces to the CIQ (depending on the distance).

“There are also a few locations that were previously used as parking spaces before the (Covid-19) pandemic, but have not been reopened until now,” Mr Mohd Jafni said, adding that the project is expected to start soon.

Currently, motorcyclists have to pay RM4 (S$1.20) a day or RM120 a month to park at a private carpark. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK