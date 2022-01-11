Debate on sexual harassment Bill to resume in Indonesia after six years

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Indonesia's Parliament will resume deliberation of a Bill against sexual harassment on Tuesday (Jan 11), as President Joko Widodo pushes to conclude a legislative process that's languished for six years amid strong opposition from religious groups.

Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, last week publicly urged his ministers to speed up negotiations with Parliament over the draft law.

The Bill as it stands now would allow immediate action be taken over reported cases of sexual harassment based on a single piece of evidence, down from the current requirement of three.

It is aimed at giving priority to protecting victims and includes clauses on guidance for their healing process.

"I hope the anti-sexual-violence Bill can be passed into law very soon to give maximum protection to the victims," Mr Widodo said in a statement broadcast on YouTube on Jan 4.

The Bill, if passed this year, would make Indonesia among the first Muslim-majority nations to have a dedicated law on sexual violence, generally considered a private matter that has made it difficult for the legal system to intervene.

Some Islamist parties and religious groups say that the Bill promotes extramarital sex, which has held up the legislative process. The latest version of the draft has been watered down in the hopes that it can win over more conservative lawmakers.

Among the changes are the omission of an article which requires that parties involved in a sexual act give their consent, which critics argued promotes extramarital affairs, said Mr Willy Aditya, a deputy chairman of the Parliament's legislative body.

Parliamentary speaker Puan Maharani said she supports Mr Widodo's call and pledged to expedite the deliberation process when Parliament resumes sitting on Tuesday. V

Mr Widodo's push came in response to rising public concern over the country's lack of adequate laws and regulations to try cases of sexual abuse, which have been increasing in the past year.

The National Commission on Violence Against Women received over 4,500 reports of sexual harassment against women during the January to September period last year, according to Chairwoman Andy Yentriyani, from 2,389 reported cases for the whole of 2020.

Cases in 2020 were already 60 per cent higher than those reported in 2019.