Chicken soup with Widodo to soothe tense souls in Indonesia as political dynasty storm rages on

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo’s recent lunch with all three presidential candidates in Indonesia was aimed to showcase his neutrality amid accusations that he is trying to build a political dynasty through his elder son, who is the running mate of the leading contender, analysts say.

Photos of the smiling Indonesian leader made headlines on Monday as he hosted Mr Prabowo Subianto, Mr Ganjar Pranowo and Mr Anies Baswedan to a spread of black pepper beef, squid, prawns and soto Lamongan – a chicken soup that is the speciality of East Java’s Lamongan regency – at the Jakarta state palace.