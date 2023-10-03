Changes to Malaysia’s education system raise fears that students are not prepared for future

A parent, who only wanted to be known as Madam Aida, said that parents at her child’s school in Kuala Lumpur were initially assured by the headmistress that the school only taught maths and science in English. Her child, who is in P1, was also given maths and science textbooks in English.

“A few weeks later, the textbooks were taken back, and my child was forced to learn maths and science in Malay. We feel that our children’s rights have been taken away, and that this was a decision made suddenly in haste with no proper planning,” she told ST.

“Changes are always being made to our education system, making the kids a lab experiment. I just want my child to learn maths and science in English,” said the 49-year-old homemaker.

In response to queries from ST, the Education Ministry said: “There is no directive nor is there any move to reduce or remove DLP classes from schools in Malaysia by the (Education Ministry) other than a directive to ensure that the implementation of DLP is in line with the existing legislation and the National Education Policy.”

Contrary to the Page chairman’s claim that there is a demand for DLP classes, the ministry said a few schools applied for the closure of such classes “because there are no applications from students to join the programme”.

Page believes that reducing or scrapping the DLP could impact the government’s aim of producing more students well-versed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics – or Stem subjects – to meet future needs for such professionals.

Car maker Tesla is establishing a regional headquarters in Malaysia, while spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX has begun providing Internet services in the country, particularly in remote areas. Amazon is also investing RM25.5 billion (S$7.42 billion) in Malaysia by 2037, with plans to develop a “cloud region” for data storage and other cloud-based services.

Malaysia’s education policy has long been seen as a tool to advance political influence, with issues such as the medium of instruction and vernacular schools often becoming political hot potatoes. Changes are commonly made to the system with every incoming education minister.

For example, the long-running debate on using English at national schools was first sparked in 2003, when then-premier Mahathir Mohamed introduced the use of English to teach maths and science amid concerns over the poor standard of English.

In 2009, then-education minister Muhyiddin Yassin decided that the English-medium education policy would be phased out by 2012, saying that the policy was not working. The move was seen as an attempt to win back the rural Malay and minority votes.

In 2016, the DLP was introduced in several schools under the Najib Razak government, but with little fanfare.

The current government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has also announced plans to introduce a new module in schools to teach the 40 hadiths or sayings of Prophet Muhammad, drawing criticisms from non-Muslims.

Analysts say this move appears to be aimed at Malay-Muslim voters, whose support the unity government is hoping to reclaim after August’s state elections showed voters switching from Barisan Nasional (BN), a key partner in the ruling coalition, to the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) led by the fundamentalist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

“He (Anwar) is trying to implement actions and policies that make him look more Islamic and appeal to the so-called Islamic vote or the PAS vote. He knows that he lost the Malay vote in the last general elections and the six state elections, so he is trying to reclaim the Malay vote and he thinks that the easiest way to do it is to play the Islamic card,” Asian Studies Professor James Chin from the University of Tasmania told ST.

Mr Azmil Tayeb, visiting senior fellow at ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, told ST that removing the DLP will not have much of an impact on attracting Malay votes and may be counterproductive in urban areas as it is popular with urban Malay parents.

Meanwhile, the government’s move to introduce the Hadith 40 syllabus could be “a start in countering the hardline Islamic discourse propagated by PN”, said Mr Azmil. But he added that “a lot still needs to be done when it comes to spreading ... the counter-narrative among the Malay society.”

Critics say that Datuk Seri Anwar should be reforming the education system rather than further Islamising government schools.

Political observer and former diplomat Dennis Ignatius wrote on his website on Aug 30 that the country’s education policy should focus more on preparing students for the future.

“The general conclusion among educationists is that too much time is currently being devoted to religious instruction at the expense of subjects more relevant to the job market and to nation-building. As it is, more time is spent on religious education than on science or maths, for example,” he wrote.