Calls mount for Indonesia to invite Ukraine to G-20 summit in Bali

JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Russian-Ukranian war has become increasingly difficult for Indonesia's Group of 20 (G-20) presidency to ignore, as the country faces renewed calls to invite Ukraine to the November summit in Bali - if it was insisting on Russia's attendance.

The topic was broached during Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly's visit to Jakarta on Monday (April 11), when she said she would "not be sitting with Lavrov at the same table" at the G-20 summit, referring to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an echo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sentiment as expressed on March 31.