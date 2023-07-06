Brother of Indonesian revenge porn victim calls for perpetrator to be ‘locked away in prison forever’

JAKARTA – Shock swiftly turned to anger for Indonesian teacher Iman Zanatul Haeri when he found out his sister was raped and filmed, allegedly by her boyfriend at the time, and the video circulated online, reaching her family and friends.

It was in December 2022 when one of Mr Iman’s siblings received a five-second video clip from an unknown sender on Instagram, showing their sister being sexually assaulted at a house in Pandeglang Regency, West Java.

After the family queried her, the 23-year-old law undergraduate broke down and alleged that the man had forced her into a relationship with him and subjected her to physical abuse for three years including hitting her and threatening her with a knife.

“It took us a while to convince her that we should report the case to the police,” Mr Iman, 32, told The Straits Times. “She was in denial and did not realise she had been a victim. She had low self-esteem and was afraid the perpetrator would take revenge on her.”

Mr Iman’s family eventually lodged a police report.

“After the perpetrator’s depraved act towards my sister, there are just no pleasant words for him,” Mr Iman said. “We wish he could be locked away in prison forever. The wound he inflicted on my sister and our family is enormous and will not heal so easily.”

His sister’s boyfriend - 22-year-old Alwi Husen Maolana - was arrested in February and subsequently charged in court for disseminating content that violates decency, under Indonesia’s Electronic Information and Transactions Law (ITE Law).

The closed-door hearings took place from May and the verdict will be passed on July 11. The offence carries a jail term of up to six years, a fine of one billion rupiah (S$90,000), or both. Prosecutors have demanded the maximum penalty.

Alwi’s family has said that his relationship with his girlfriend was like any other, and that sex between them was allegedly consensual, according to local media.

Mr Iman said he was determined to take further legal action against the perpetrator for sexually assaulting his sister as well as alleged threats of murder, rape and extortion against her.

“This is not about revenge, but rather, we want to ensure our sister’s safety and peace of mind,” he said.

In his quest for justice, Mr Iman has also brought the case to social media, posting a blow-by-blow account of his sister’s ordeal on Twitter on June 26.