Brother of Indonesian revenge porn victim calls for perpetrator to be ‘locked away in prison forever’

JAKARTA – Shock swiftly turned to anger for Indonesian teacher Iman Zanatul Haeri when he found out his sister was raped and filmed, allegedly by her boyfriend at the time, and the video circulated online, reaching her family and friends.
It was in December 2022 when one of Mr Iman’s siblings received a five-second video clip from an unknown sender on Instagram, showing their sister being sexually assaulted at a house in Pandeglang Regency, West Java.
After the family queried her, the 23-year-old law undergraduate broke down and alleged that the man had forced her into a relationship with him and subjected her to physical abuse for three years including hitting her and threatening her with a knife.
“It took us a while to convince her that we should report the case to the police,” Mr Iman, 32, told The Straits Times. “She was in denial and did not realise she had been a victim. She had low self-esteem and was afraid the perpetrator would take revenge on her.”
Mr Iman’s family eventually lodged a police report.
“After the perpetrator’s depraved act towards my sister, there are just no pleasant words for him,” Mr Iman said. “We wish he could be locked away in prison forever. The wound he inflicted on my sister and our family is enormous and will not heal so easily.”
His sister’s boyfriend - 22-year-old Alwi Husen Maolana - was arrested in February and subsequently charged in court for disseminating content that violates decency, under Indonesia’s Electronic Information and Transactions Law (ITE Law).
The closed-door hearings took place from May and the verdict will be passed on July 11. The offence carries a jail term of up to six years, a fine of one billion rupiah (S$90,000), or both. Prosecutors have demanded the maximum penalty.
Alwi’s family has said that his relationship with his girlfriend was like any other, and that sex between them was allegedly consensual, according to local media.
Mr Iman said he was determined to take further legal action against the perpetrator for sexually assaulting his sister as well as alleged threats of murder, rape and extortion against her.
“This is not about revenge, but rather, we want to ensure our sister’s safety and peace of mind,” he said.
In his quest for justice, Mr Iman has also brought the case to social media, posting a blow-by-blow account of his sister’s ordeal on Twitter on June 26.
In a tweet from his account @zanatul_91, he said the perpetrator had threatened his sister with revenge porn.
“Such people do not deserve to live in society. We hope for justice in this country. Without public pressure, this case will never be in the victim’s favour,” he added.
The post has since gone viral with a whopping 18.7 million views.
Mr Iman told ST that his family was thankful for the massive support they had received from netizens following his post, adding: “Social media was our last resort as we have exhausted all options.”
On July 4, Sultan Ageng Tirtayasa University (Untirta), in Banten province, announced that it had expelled Alwi, a civil engineering undergraduate, from the institution over “a moral, ethical and legal violation”.
The move came although the court verdict was still pending.
The university said in a statement on its website that its decision was “proof of Untirta’s seriousness in rejecting acts of sexual violence on campus, as well as being a lesson and warning for academics and society in general so that similar incidents do not happen again in the future”.
The case of Mr Iman’s sister has once again highlighted Indonesia’s growing problem of rampant online sexual violence.
In a report published in March, the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) said it received 821 reports of cyber-related sexual violence in personal relationships in 2022, with most of the alleged perpetrators being former boyfriends (549 cases) and boyfriends (230 cases). The remaining 42 cases were by husbands and family members.
It also received 876 reports of such violence in public spaces where most of the alleged perpetrators were the victims’ social media friends (383 cases) and strangers (304 cases).
“Sextortion or sexual blackmail, revenge porn or the distribution of sexually-explicit material without consent as a form of revenge has been most frequently reported,” the report said.
Revenge porn – when former partners share intimate photos or videos without permission – has become a global problem with the rising popularity of social media and technological advancements.
Indonesia does not have specific provisions governing revenge porn, but offenders are subject to multiple laws. The Pornography Law, which carries a jail term of up to 12 years, prohibits the dissemination of pornographic content, while the ITE Law, which carries a jail term of up to six years, prohibits the dissemination of content that violates decency.
The Law on Sexual Violence Crimes (TPKS Law), passed in Parliament in April 2022 and widely praised by the public for its comprehensiveness, recognises nine types of sexual violence previously not covered by Indonesian laws. Online sexual violence is one of them. Anyone who takes sexually-explicit photos or videos without consent is punishable with a jail term of up to four years.
Ms Mike Verawati Tangka, secretary general of the Indonesian Women’s Coalition for Justice and Democracy (KPI), hailed the passage of the TPKS Law, which provides for curbing the spread of sexual content, but said the government must now step up on preventive measures.
“Dealing with online sexual violence is not the work of police in the cybercrime unit alone,” she said.
“The government could work with online platforms to detect and stop sexual violence more quickly.”
Personal data security expert Ibnu Dwi Cahyo said cases of revenge porn that have surfaced in public were just the tip of the iceberg, as many such videos have been circulating on social media platforms such as Twitter.
“Anyone can become a victim, man or woman,” he said. “The perpetrators use the photos and videos to threaten the victims, asking for sexual favours or money and threaten to spread them on social media should they refuse.”
Mr Ibnu called for cybersecurity to be made part of the formal education system and for the government to impose stricter measures, including controlling revenge porn content online and meting out severe sentences to perpetrators.
“The state, through the police and the Ministry of Communications and Information, can also monitor social media accounts, especially on Twitter, which are uploading revenge porn content,” he added.
“There must also be a strong law enforcement on revenge porn perpetrators. They must be given maximum sentences as a deterrent.”