Bomb blasts and gunshots heard along Malaysian-Thai border

KOTA BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tak Bai, a border town on the Malaysia-Thailand border in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat, was awakened by a series of bomb blasts and sounds of gunfire on Wednesday (May 25).

The blasts, which occurred at about 10pm, were also heard in Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat in Kelantan, Malaysia.

Several videos recorded by the public have gone viral on social media, showing raging fires in addition to several men releasing gunshots, according to Malaysia's Sinar Harian newspaper.

A source from the Thai security force confirmed the shooting and bomb blast.

TV network Thai PBS said the attack was launched by six suspected insurgents who arrived on motorcycles. They threw three improvised explosive devices and opened fire with automatic rifles. Three Thai troopers were injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

On Thursday, Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Zainudin said Malaysia will seek more information on whether any of its citizens were affected in the blasts.

"For now, we have not received news of Malaysians being involved in the incident. We need to get more information on this," he said at the Immigration Department's Hari Raya open house.

Asked if security at the Malaysia-Thailand border would be tightened after the incident, Datuk Seri Hamzah said it was already at a high level even before the bomb blasts.

On a related note, Immigration Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud said counters at the border would remain open.

"Any decision to close the borders will have to be agreed upon by both countries," he added.