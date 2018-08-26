Body of man bound to concrete slab found in Malaysia's Klang river

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A body was fished out of the Klang River near Taman Medan on Sunday (Aug 26) by the Fire and Rescue Department.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din said they received a distress call after a man fishing along the river found the body at around 8.30am.

"We dispatched personnel to the scene and found the body of a man with his legs and arms bound with rope.

"We called in the Fire and Rescue Department to help get the body out of the river and up the embankment," he said when met at the scene.

"Based on the rate of decomposition, we believe the victim was killed at least three or four days ago.

"When we got the body out of the river, we found that there was a concrete slab tied onto the torso," he said.

ACP Mohd Zani added that police were investigating two scenarios.

"Either the victim was tied down and thrown into the river alive or he was murdered elsewhere and dumped into the river," he said.