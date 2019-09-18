Bending over backwards to make a sale

Thai street vendor Wasan Ketsuwan swings by, dressed up in a Spider-Man costume, to sell garlands of flowers to motorists on a highway in the Tha Yang district of Thailand's Phetchaburi province. He and his elder brother create various superhero costumes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and Batman to attract customers and entertain motorists on their journeys. In Thailand, the flower garland is a symbol of luck and respect. Thai motorists hang garlands on the rear-view mirrors of their vehicles in the hope that they will bring good luck and a safe journey.