KUALA LUMPUR - Mrs Raihan Thye used to spend only RM2,800 (S$853) a month for 6,000 pieces of grade A eggs to produce her kueh. But now, she would have to fork out at least RM3,900 for the same amount amid an egg shortage in Malaysia.

The 34-year-old kueh seller said it has been a daily battle to secure enough eggs in the past few months, as none of her suppliers are able to meet her requirement.