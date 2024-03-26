Air quality hits unhealthy levels in Malaysia’s Selangor, Pahang and Sabah

PETALING JAYA - Air quality has worsened to unhealthy levels in three areas in the morning of March 26 amid soaring temperatures.

Banting in Selangor briefly hit an Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 101 at 5am on March 26 before moderating to 97 at 10am, according to the API.

Rompin in Pahang recorded an API of 152 at 10am, while Kimanis in Sabah also saw an unhealthy air quality with an API of 104 at 10am. Kimanis has recorded unhealthy API readings since March 21.

Two other locations – Putrajaya and Shah Alam – recorded API readings nearing the unhealthy mark in the morning of March 26.

Both locations recorded an API of 92 at 10am.

The air quality in a location is deemed unhealthy if its API reading is between 101 and 200, and very unhealthy at between 201 and 300.

An API of more than 300 means the air quality in a location has become hazardous.

Malaysia’s hot and dry season started earlier this year compared to the past two years, due to the ongoing El Nino weather phenomenon.

Forty-seven areas in all states except for Terengganu are under a heatwave alert as at March 26. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK