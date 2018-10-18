Accident between cargo and commuter trains in Perak, no one injured

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An accident between a cargo train and a Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTM) commuter train occurred at the Tanjung Malim station in Perak on Thursday morning (Oct 18).

A spokesman for the rail operator said on its Facebook page that the incident occurred at about 6am.

The accident is expected to cause a slight delay to its Electric Train Service (ETS) for the northern sector.

KTM's Tanjung Malim-Kepong commuter service will also be affected.

Nobody was harmed in the accident.

"The disruption in services only involved one track between Tanjung Malim and Kuala Kubu Baru. The ETS for the northern sector will experience a delay in journeys between 10 and 15 minutes," the spokesman said.

"KTM's commuter train service between Tanjung Malim and Kepong will also be disrupted between 20 and 30 minutes," he said, adding that services between the Kuala Lumpur Sentral-Port Klang and Batu Caves and Pulau Sebang routes were operating normally.

Remedial works are ongoing.