A Malaysian, said to be male, raises heat for donning women's clothes in Mecca

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat who proudly posted pictures on Instagram of her performing the umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage in Mecca, has drawn the ire of Muslims for donning women's clothes amid continuing controversy surrounding her gender.

Ms Nur Sajat, 34, has long been accused of being a man though she has consistently said she is a woman. She is well known in Malaysia for selling skincare cosmetics and women's shapewear.

Several viralled photos on the Internet showed her in Mecca wearing white women's prayer garb.

A video of her in Medina, Islam's second holiest city, showed her wearing a black outfit typically worn by traditional Arab women with only her eyes showing. It isn't clear when she went to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

Accompanying the controversy, there is circulating on social media a copy of her alleged passport showing what is apparently her current picture with the name Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman, and stating her gender as male.

On one Facebook posting showing her videos in Saudi Arabia, there were more than 3,800 comments, mostly attacking her for wearing women's outfits.

But there were others who cautioned against condemning her outright for wanting to visit Islam's holiest shrines.

"Who are we to judge, that is a matter between her and god her creator," wrote one Mahadhir Aida in Malay.

The controversy caught the attention of Malaysia's Islamic Affairs Minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa, who said Ms Nur Sajat's pictures in women's clothes could tarnish Malaysia-Saudi ties.

"I regret her actions, and it was advertised on Instagram as if it was not an offence," Datuk Seri Mujahid said, as quoted by Malay daily Sinar Harian on Monday (Feb 3).

In Saudi Arabia, it is an offence for a man to behave like a woman. The kingdom also requires Muslim pilgrims entering the country to identify themselves only either as "male" or "female" in visa applications.

Ms Nur Sajat, in a post on her social media account, said she had "found herself" during the trip.

"When I arrived in the Holy Land, I was determined to talk to God, why was I born this way?" she said in a post on her Instagram.

"God has never treated people differently in terms of rank, age, face, gender, position, skin colour or mazhab (school of thought)... We are all the same and we worship the (same) God... Although I am like this, I know that I am a woman in myself and soul. I am lucky because not everyone is called to perform umrah," she added.

Through the years, Ms Nur Sajat has denied having the name Muhammad Sajjad on an identity card.

In 2018, what were apparently official court documents were circulated on social media listing one male that apparently referred to her as Muhammad Sajjad being charged with failing to furnish GST returns for her business that year.

According to previous reports, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) had attempted to verify her gender but failed due to interference by a "third party".

In 2016, Ms Nur Sajat revealed that she was born a hermaphrodite and raised a man, but preferred doing girl's chores.

Due to this, she said, she feared going to school and felt ashamed to enter the toilet, as she was afraid that people would know who she was.

Following the backlash over her pilgrimage, the travel agency Albayt Travel that managed Ms Nur Sajat's umrah journey issued a press statement claiming that it had informed her and her family of the differences in management and procedure involving their trip.

"The client admitted they understood the issue of the difference in gender status which may offend the sensitivities among Muslim society," it said in a statement on Monday.

"Therefore, Albayt had taken very careful steps starting from preparing the documents for visa processing, the special umrah education class, and all matters involving religious rituals while in Mecca... Whatever happened in the group is beyond the agency's control," it added.

Several police reports have been lodged in Malaysia over the incident.