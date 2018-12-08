1 Deja vu in Jakarta

There was a sense of deja vu last Sunday when hundreds of thousands of Muslims took to the streets of Jakarta to mark the second anniversary of a mass protest in 2016 against then Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama for insulting Islam. The reunion rally was reminiscent of the familiar spectre of identity politics, which many had feared will rear its ugly head again in Indonesia.

A statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the Republic did not agree with a proposal from Malaysia for both countries to cease and desist and stay away from territorial waters off Tuas, which Kuala Lumpur is disputing as its own.

3 Bail hearing for Huawei CFO

Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was under arrest in Canada, was set to appear in a Vancouver court yesterday for a bail hearing as she awaited possible extradition to the United States.

Demanding her release, China said neither Canada nor the US had provided any evidence that Ms Meng had broken any law in those two countries.

4 Springboard for firms

Singapore companies can tap the newly-upgraded Guangzhou Knowledge City to access opportunities in China's Greater Bay Area, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who was on a three-day visit to southern Guangdong, said yesterday. Likewise, Guangdong companies can use the innovation-focused township as a springboard for their expansion into South-east Asia.

5 Recovering lost history

The bicentennial commemoration next year is a good time to go beyond the "founding myth" of colonialism, says Associate Professor Farish A. Noor.

Shoppers at supermarket operator Sheng Siong who are in need of cash can head for cash machines called $tm at two of its stores. The first such machines in Singapore, they allow customers to withdraw money from their bank accounts and to "recycle" the store's earnings.

7 Bus made in Singapore

The first bus fully designed and built in Singapore, called SC Neustar, was launched yesterday. The vehicle marks the first time SC Auto has built an integral bus, where both the chassis and body are put together by the same manufacturer.

Fourth telco TPG Telecom, which is in the process of being spun off from its Australian parent, has dismissed talk that it might have issues rolling out its services and may even exit Singapore entirely.

9 Jorginho creates dilemma

Maurizio Sarri's decision to build his Chelsea team around summer signing Jorginho means that N'Golo Kante has had to play out of position. Today, when Manchester City visit, Jorginho will face Fernandinho, with whom he would be competing for a spot had he joined the champions instead. But despite Jorginho's importance to the Blues, Fernandinho is the more complete midfielder.

10 Build a home in a few hours

A Singapore company, Pod Structures, has launched a pre-fabricated home solution called Movit. The units are made in Singapore and can be assembled in a matter of days, or even hours, without heavy machinery or vehicles.

