Russia says Moldova's president is a 'disgrace'

FILE PHOTO: Moldova's President Maia Sandu addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

MOSCOW - Russia said on Thursday that Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, was a disgrace and accused the Moldovan government of trying to distract from its own failings ahead of local elections by exaggerating the threat of Russia.

Sandu, who has denounced Russia's war in Ukraine and accused Moscow of trying to topple her in a coup, said on Wednesday that Russia was trying to buy voters in this weekend's local elections.

"Maia Sandu is a disgrace to the country and the main threat to the Moldovan people," Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, told reporters.

Zakharova said that Moscow was monitoring the situation ahead of the elections and accused the Moldovan government of trying to use the exaggerated threat of Russia to distract from its own considerable shortcomings.

"The Moldovan authorities continue to strip out any manifestation of dissent and carry out repression against political opponents," Zakharova said.

In October, Moldova banned the pro-Russian opposition Shor Party as "unconstitutional", a move which Russia has criticised.

Zakharova said that six Russian election monitors had been denied accreditation to the elections, alongside employees of the Russian embassy in Moldova. REUTERS

