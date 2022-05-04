Regional Round-up Podcast: The race to be Bangkok's next governor

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker.
In this week's episode, they discuss the resumption between Singapore and Malaysia via public buses and cross-border taxis, the record number of 30 candidates in the race to be Bangkok's next governor, and foreign intervention possibly being the only hope to mitigate the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka.
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin & Fa'izah Sani
Follow Regional Round-up Podcast every Wednesday on our Asian Insider Podcast channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Leslie Lopez's articles: https://str.sg/3xRX
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!