Regional Round-up Podcast: The race to be Bangkok's next governor

Bangkok governor candidates (clockwise from top left) Aswin Kwanmuang, Chadchart Sittipunt, Suchatvee Suwansawat and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn are among 30 candidates competing for the same role. PHOTOS: ASWIN KWANMUANG/FACEBOOK, CHADCHART SITTIPUNT/FACEBOOK, SUCHATVEE SUWANSAWAT/FACEBOOK, MOVE FORWARD/FACEBOOK
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
5 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker.

In this week's episode, they discuss the resumption between Singapore and Malaysia via public buses and cross-border taxis, the record number of 30 candidates in the race to be Bangkok's next governor, and foreign intervention possibly being the only hope to mitigate the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka.

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin & Fa'izah Sani

