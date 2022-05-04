Regional Round-up Podcast: The race to be Bangkok's next governor

In this week's episode, they discuss the resumption between Singapore and Malaysia via public buses and cross-border taxis, the record number of 30 candidates in the race to be Bangkok's next governor, and foreign intervention possibly being the only hope to mitigate the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka.

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin & Fa'izah Sani

Follow Regional Round-up Podcast every Wednesday on our Asian Insider Podcast channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Leslie Lopez's articles: https://str.sg/3xRX

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!