Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia PM's impending reign loss and possible political developments

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waves to media as he leaves his residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 August 2021.
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waves to media as he leaves his residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 August 2021.PHOTO: AHMAD YUSNI/EPA-EFE
Regional Correspondent
  • Published
    2 hours ago

11:30 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:

  1. Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin postponed Parliament session due to outbreak of Covid-19 cases (2:10)

  2. Muhyiddin's position as Prime Minister and possible successors upon resignation (4:30)

  3. Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim decision to possibly work together for the country (7:27)

  4. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's virtual meet with Southeast Asian officials (9:11)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Topics: 