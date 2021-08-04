Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia PM's impending reign loss and possible political developments

Regional Round-up Ep 9: Malaysia PM's impending reign loss and possible political developments
11:30 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:
-
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin postponed Parliament session due to outbreak of Covid-19 cases (2:10)
-
Muhyiddin's position as Prime Minister and possible successors upon resignation (4:30)
-
Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim decision to possibly work together for the country (7:27)
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's virtual meet with Southeast Asian officials (9:11)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Leslie Lopez's stories.
Asian Insider newsletter.
Discover Asian Insider Videos.
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!