Rare snowfall blankets North Vietnam

Tropical Vietnam saw a few days of rare snowfall this week in some of its northern provinces.

The snow drew many curious Vietnamese visitors to the highland region, local news outlets reported on Monday.

Sa Pa, a popular tourist town in Lao Cai province (above), has been covered in snow since Sunday.

The temperature in the town, which is about 1,500m above sea level, dipped to minus 1 deg C on Monday.

Neighbouring Lai Chau province also saw the mercury dip below zero.

The cold snap in the northern region of Vietnam is expected to last till today.

