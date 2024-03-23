Putin receiving regular updates on the shooting near Moscow - Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Bakytzhan Sagintayev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 19, 2024. Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Kremlin via REUTERS/ File Photo
Updated
Mar 23, 2024, 04:08 AM
Published
Mar 23, 2024, 04:08 AM

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving regular updates about the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert near Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin was informed about the beginning of the shooting in the first minutes of what happened in Crocus City Hall," the Kremlin said.

"The president constantly receives information about what is happening and about the measures being taken through all relevant services. The head of state gave all the necessary instructions," Peskov said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top