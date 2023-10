MOSCOW - Russian prosecutors will ask a judge at a court hearing on Friday to place detained Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva in custody, the court's press service said.

Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service and holds U.S. and Russian passports, is accused of failing to register as a foreign agent after she entered Russia on May 20, her employer said on Thursday. REUTERS