Power Play Podcast: Impact of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Synopsis: Every third Friday of the month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the impact of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. How will it affect tensions across the Taiwan Strait? And what mark will it leave on relations between the US and China?
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:03 Breaking down China’s reaction to the visit in two main ways
6:13 The US’ hardening resolve to support Taiwan
8:16 China unconvinced by US’ separation of powers
10:00 US-China ties seriously damaged; what else affected besides military talks?
Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Eden Soh and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Eden Soh
