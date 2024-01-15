Philippines' Marcos congratulates Lai for election as Taiwan president

FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a joint statement during the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Malacanang Palace, in Manila, Philippines, January 10, 2024. Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

MANILA - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday congratulated Taiwan's new president-elect Lai Ching-te on his election victory.

"On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan's next president," Marcos posted on social media platform X.

"We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead," Marcos added.

The Philippines' foreign ministry on Sunday reiterated in a statement the country was "committed to its One-China policy.

The Southeast Asian nation, which has expressed concerns over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, has ties with Taipei, with its Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan serving as a de facto embassy. REUTERS

