North Korea broke into S. Korean chip equipment firms, Seoul’s spy agency says

Updated
Mar 04, 2024, 04:47 PM
Published
Mar 04, 2024, 04:30 PM

SEOUL – North Korea’s hacking groups have broken into at least two South Korean manufacturers of chip-making equipment, as Pyongyang looks to evade sanctions and turn out its own semiconductors for weapons programmes, South Korea’s spy agency said on March 4.

The news comes after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned North Korea could stage provocations, such as cyber attacks or spreading fake news, to interfere in April’s parliamentary elections.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said the South Korean firms had been a key target of North Korean hackers since late in 2023, and called for tougher security.

North Korea penetrated the servers of two companies in December and February, stealing product design drawings and photographs of their facilities, the NIS said.

“We believe that North Korea might possibly be preparing to produce its own semiconductors in the face of difficulties in procuring them due to sanctions,” it said in a statement.

Also driving the North’s efforts could be higher demand from its satellite, missile and other weapons programmes, it added.

Pyongyang has always denied involvement in cybercrimes, although North Korea has been blamed for cyberattacks netting millions of dollars.

The hackers employed a technique called “living off the land”, which minimises malicious codes and uses existing, legitimate tools installed within the servers, making it difficult to detect with security software, the NIS said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
North Korean hackers, criminals share money laundering networks in South-east Asia: UN
North Korea’s AI development raises concerns, says study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top