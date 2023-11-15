Mexico's president to meet Chinese counterpart at APEC summit -minister

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Chile's President Gabriel Boric (not pictured) deliver a statement to the media at La Moneda government palace in Santiago, Chile, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
33 sec ago

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in San Francisco during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Mexico's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador, who seldom travels outside Mexico, is also scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden the following day also on the sidelines of the APEC meetings.

Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena noted that Lopez Obrador and Xi will discuss trade as well as how to improve supply chains linking both nations.

"It's a very important meeting," said the diplomat, adding that China seeks close ties with Mexico. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top