Kremlin: No contact from US about Moscow's nuclear capability in space

MOSCOW - The United States has not contacted Russia since rumours about Russia's new nuclear capabilities in space surfaced, but Moscow is ready to work with Washington on developing anti-satellite weapons, TASS cited the Kremlin's spokesman as saying on Friday.

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed a warning by the U.S. about Moscow's new nuclear capabilities in space, calling it a "malicious fabrication" and a trick by the White House aimed at getting U.S. lawmakers to approve more money to counter Russia.

The U.S. has told Congress and allies in Europe about new intelligence related to Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat. U.S. officials said the issue was a Russian anti-satellite weapon that was in development, not an immediate threat.

Asked whether Russia would be ready for contact with the U.S. on the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "If there are any initiatives from the American side." REUTERS