Kremlin: No contact from US about Moscow's nuclear capability in space

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia December 14, 2023. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 01:14 AM
Published
Feb 17, 2024, 12:48 AM

MOSCOW - The United States has not contacted Russia since rumours about Russia's new nuclear capabilities in space surfaced, but Moscow is ready to work with Washington on developing anti-satellite weapons, TASS cited the Kremlin's spokesman as saying on Friday.

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed a warning by the U.S. about Moscow's new nuclear capabilities in space, calling it a "malicious fabrication" and a trick by the White House aimed at getting U.S. lawmakers to approve more money to counter Russia.

The U.S. has told Congress and allies in Europe about new intelligence related to Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat. U.S. officials said the issue was a Russian anti-satellite weapon that was in development, not an immediate threat.

Asked whether Russia would be ready for contact with the U.S. on the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "If there are any initiatives from the American side." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top