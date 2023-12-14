Kishida's Cabinet approval hits record low at 17.1%: Jiji

TOKYO - Public approval for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has dropped to 17.1% in December, the worst since the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) returned to power in December 2012, a Jiji Press poll published on Thursday showed.

The approval rating fell 4.2 point percentage points from the previous month, showed the Jiji opinion survey conducted Friday to Monday.

It is the first time public approval has fallen below 20% since September 2009 when the cabinet for then-Prime Minister Taro Aso received 13.4% support. REUTERS

