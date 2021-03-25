Jokowi's call for Asean meeting on Myanmar a bold move

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's recent call for a high-level meeting in Asean to discuss the Myanmar crisis was a bold move and unusual for a leader who tends to shy away from foreign policy, analysts say.

"This is quite a strong statement (from the President), especially considering Asean's usual 'quiet' and non-interference approach," Dr Deasy Simandjuntak, associate fellow at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, told The Straits Times.