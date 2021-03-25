Asian Insider

Jokowi's call for Asean meeting on Myanmar a bold move

It's an unusual step by Indonesian leader, who tends to shy away from foreign policy: Analysts

Indonesian President Joko Widodo last Friday urged that violence be halted and democracy, peace and stability be restored in Myanmar. He also proposed that Asean heads of state get together to discuss the situation.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo's recent call for a high-level meeting in Asean to discuss the Myanmar crisis was a bold move and unusual for a leader who tends to shy away from foreign policy, analysts say.

"This is quite a strong statement (from the President), especially considering Asean's usual 'quiet' and non-interference approach," Dr Deasy Simandjuntak, associate fellow at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, told The Straits Times.

