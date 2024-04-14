Israel says Iran launched drone salvo at it, air defences poised

JERUSALEM - Israel said on Saturday that a salvo of Iranian pilotless aircraft had been launched at it and that defence systems were poised to shoot them down or to sound sirens ordering residents in any threatened areas to take shelter.

The drones' flight time would take several hours, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing. He confirmed media reports that "Wing of Zion", Israel's version of the U.S. "Air Force One", was airborne, saying this was due to operational considerations. REUTERS

