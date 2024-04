JERUSALEM - Israel posted a budget deficit of 15 billion shekels ($4 billion) in March, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, citing higher spending as a result of Israel's war with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Over the prior 12 months, the deficit rose to 6.2% of gross domestic product, versus 5.6% in February and a target of 6.6% for all of 2024.

Tax revenue has also fallen 1.2% the first three months of the year. REUTERS