Is Nepal now dealing with tomato flu?: Kathmandu Post contributor

KATHMANDU - Tomato flu first drew the attention of clinicians in the Kollam district of Kerala, India, on 6th May 2022.

Since then, hundreds of children have been affected, mostly under the age of nine.

The causative agent for this outbreak was unknown at the time, but symptoms in children were found similar to those of chikungunya virus, including unusual tomato-shaped red rashes and blisters, and hence, it was dubbed as tomato flu.

Some experts believe it may be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever, rather than a new viral infection.

According to a letter published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, fever, rashes and joint pains were the main symptoms among tomato flu-affected children.

Tomato-shaped red rashes and painful blisters appeared on the skin, leading to skin irritations in children.

Moreover, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and influensa-like symptoms were also observed during their illness.

In Nepal, a 45-year-old man with no travel history to India did not initially show symptoms, except joint pain.

However, he soon developed tomato-shaped red rashes and blisters, especially on his palms, feet and tongue, approximately two weeks after being diagnosed with the dengue virus infection.

Moreover, the patient complained of irritating, but painless rashes and blisters.

The attending dermatologist ruled out other viral infections such as HIV (1 & 2), hepatitis viruses B and C, chicken pox, and herpes after laboratory testing and clinical examinations, respectively. This was the first reported case of tomato flu-like illness in Nepal, the second country after India.

Contrary to the outbreak seen among children below nine years in India, the patient who developed the illness in Nepal was an adult with different symptoms.

The reason behind the different symptoms observed in India and Nepal is currently unknown. But age factor can be one possible explanation.

Initially, a new viral infection was believed to be responsible for the Kollam outbreak in India. However, tomato flu immediately became a debatable name among experts until the causative agent got identified.

A recent letter published in The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal reported that the causative agent of tomato flu was identified as an enterovirus (CA16) in two children, who had recently returned to the UK from Kerala, which is considered the most common cause of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).