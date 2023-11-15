In veiled swipe at China, Blinken tells APEC US believes in free region

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends an APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) Opening Session in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 14, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

SAN FRANCISCO - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took a thinly veiled swipe at China on Tuesday on the eve of a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the first face-to-face summit between the U.S. and Chinese leaders in a year.

Addressing a ministerial meeting of the 21-member APEC in San Francisco, Blinken stressed the United States believed in "a region where economies are free to choose their own path ... where goods, ideas, people, flow lawfully and freely.”

China's President Xi Jinping is expected in San Francisco later on Tuesday on his first visit to the United States since 2017. He is due to meet U.S. President Joe Biden at an undisclosed location in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday morning and then attend the APEC summit. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top