In Brief: HK drafting law on mandatory virus test

HK drafting law on mandatory virus test

HONG KONG • The government of Hong Kong is drafting a law that would make Covid-19 tests mandatory for people with symptoms and other specific groups, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday, as the city continued to slowly ease its virus-related restrictions.

Mrs Lam announced the plan to enact the new law at a weekly briefing.

Officials said later that dining at bars and restaurants would be allowed until 2am and that dancing and live events could resume. Restaurants will also be allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity, up from 50 per cent, and masks will not be required when exercising in indoor venues. The changes kick in on Friday.

It's "unavoidable that there may be some sporadic cases and small clusters in the community from time to time", said Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan. "The most important thing is that we have the capacity and capability to actually stabilise the situation once there are infections or an outbreak."

BLOOMBERG

Myanmar extends Covid-19 restrictions

NAYPYITAW • Myanmar extended a ban on international commercial flights and issuance of all types of visa until the end of next month to contain the spread of Covid-19 ahead of the general election.

The ban on foreigners' entry through land borders - due to end on Saturday - will also be extended for another month, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said on Monday.

The Department of Civil Aviation also extended a ban on domestic flights by two weeks through Nov 15. Yangon international airport will continue to operate repatriation, relief and cargo flights, it said.

Myanmar has locked down most of Yangon province, home to its largest city, to contain a surge in infections but eased a ban on public gatherings on Sunday to allow political parties to campaign before the nation goes to the polls on Nov 8.

BLOOMBERG

Manila movement curbs to stay till Nov

MANILA • The Philippines will keep loose movement restrictions in its capital through next month after it recorded fewer infections last week.

Metro Manila will stay under general community quarantine, where most businesses are allowed to operate, President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday. The government this month shortened curfew hours in Manila and eased the stay-at-home order to further reopen its economy.

The Philippines has the second-worst outbreak in the region, with more than 373,000 cases. It reported fewer coronavirus cases last week amid a slowdown in testing as the Red Cross halted most of its Covid-19 operations after the state health insurer failed to pay.

BLOOMBERG