ICC war crimes tribunal hobbled by hacking incident -sources

THE HAGUE - The International Criminal Court is operating under strong limitations on its digital systems after a hacking incident, sources and lawyers who work at the war crimes court said on Thursday.

Two lawyers at the court, and a source close to it who asked not to be identified, said it had disconnected most of its systems that can access the internet, that employees cannot access e-mail and that employees who are not working on site cannot access documents.

The ICC, based in The Hague, first disclosed a "cybersecurity incident" on Tuesday. REUTERS