ICC war crimes tribunal hobbled by hacking incident -sources

FILE PHOTO: The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen/File Photo
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago

THE HAGUE - The International Criminal Court is operating under strong limitations on its digital systems after a hacking incident, sources and lawyers who work at the war crimes court said on Thursday.

Two lawyers at the court, and a source close to it who asked not to be identified, said it had disconnected most of its systems that can access the internet, that employees cannot access e-mail and that employees who are not working on site cannot access documents.

The ICC, based in The Hague, first disclosed a "cybersecurity incident" on Tuesday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top