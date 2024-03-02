Freighter Rubymar has sunk in Red Sea, Yemen internationally recognised government says

ADEN - The Cargo ship Rubymar, which was abandoned in the southern Red Sea after being targeted by Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 18, has sunk, a statement by the internationally recognised Yemeni government said on Saturday. REUTERS
