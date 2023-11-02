Former Malaysian PM Najib in hospital with COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's jailed former prime minister Najib Razak has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Najib, 70, is in stable condition and is undergoing quarantine and treatment at the hospital, his aide Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi said.

Najib was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday from prison after complaining of fever, he said.

The former premier is serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). REUTERS