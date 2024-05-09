Evacuation ordered after blaze at Thai chemical storage tank facility

BANGKOK - An evacuation was ordered for communities near a fire at a chemical storage tank terminal that killed one person in Thailand's eastern Rayong province, as the blaze was likely to spread, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

One person was confirmed dead and three hospitalised according to a statement from Siam Cement Group, whose subsidiary owns the facility.

It said all activities had been suspended and the firm had "immediately controlled the situation".

The storage terminal is located in the sprawling Map Ta Phut industrial zone on Thailand's eastern seaboard. The blaze started late morning, volunteer firefighters told Reuters.

Video footage posted on social media and by the Eastern Volunteer Firefighting Club showed thick plumes of black smoke pouring out of the facility in the moments after the fire started.

Siam Cement said the extent of the damage was still being assessed, adding the tank that caught fire had contained a solvent used in various industries.

It said the tank contained a hydrocarbon compound C9+, which a byproduct from the production of reactant for plastic. REUTERS