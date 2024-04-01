Erdogan tells Dutch PM Rutte that Turkey will back a new NATO chief based on its needs and expectations

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a rally ahead of the local elections in Istanbul, Turkey, March 30, 2024. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 02:16 AM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 02:16 AM

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a phone call on Sunday that Ankara would back a candidate to be NATO's new chief based on its expectations and needs, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan told outgoing premier Rutte that Turkey expected the new head of the security alliance to serve the needs and interests of allies regarding counter-terrorism and to take account of the sensitivities of non-European Union member allies, according to a statement from his office. REUTERS

