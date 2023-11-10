Why foreign degrees have lost their lustre for Chinese graduates

BEIJING - In April, Gan Ziping returned to China after earning a degree in business administration from Meiji University in Japan. He told Caixin in October that he had yet to find a job, even though he had sent out hundreds of copies of his résumé.

“I don’t even have an interview now,” Gan said in an earlier interview with Caixin. Many of his peers are also unemployed, he said. More than 1.2 million Chinese studying overseas are expected to return home this year, according to recruitment site 51job Inc. That figure breaks the previous record of nearly 1.05 million announced by the Ministry of Education for 2021.