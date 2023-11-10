Why foreign degrees have lost their lustre for Chinese graduates

Chinese college students are increasingly inclined to continue their education after graduation — some of them doing so to delay entering the sluggish job market. PHOTO: AFP

Liu Lingyun, Fan Qiaojia and Wang Xintong

Updated
24 min ago
Published
24 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - In April, Gan Ziping returned to China after earning a degree in business administration from Meiji University in Japan. He told Caixin in October that he had yet to find a job, even though he had sent out hundreds of copies of his résumé.

“I don’t even have an interview now,” Gan said in an earlier interview with Caixin. Many of his peers are also unemployed, he said. More than 1.2 million Chinese studying overseas are expected to return home this year, according to recruitment site 51job Inc. That figure breaks the previous record of nearly 1.05 million announced by the Ministry of Education for 2021.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top