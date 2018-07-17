What's Next: July 17, 2018

EU, Japan sign huge free trade deal

Tokyo is hosting a summit between the European Union and Japan today to sign a free trade accord, the biggest ever signed by the EU.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom recently hailed the deal as a "strong signal to the world" against American protectionism.

Trade show on gourmet food

The Speciality & Fine Food Asia 2018 show opens today, and will feature speciality and premium food in South-east Asia.

The three-day event at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, which is in its second year, serves as a platform to connect gourmet food producers and buyers.

Seminar on property market

The Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) is holding a property seminar today. There will be talks on the property sector's trends and investment outlook.

The seminar is taking place barely two weeks after the Government raised the additional buyer's stamp duty on residential property purchases to cool the market.