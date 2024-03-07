US mentality has not changed, despite improvement in ties: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

BEIJING - The United States continues to have “misperceptions” of China and has not honoured some of its promises, despite some improvement in bilateral relations over the past few months, said China’s foreign minister Wang Yi on March 7.

Mr Wang was responding to questions from the media at an annual press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing Two Sessions in Beijing.

US-China ties have shown signs of stabilising after President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping held a summit in San Francisco in November 2023. Yet fundamental differences have yet to be resolved, from trade to tech sanctions, with each side viewing the other as strategic competitors.

While acknowledging that both countries had “made some progress” in improving relations since November, Mr Wang said pointedly that in the US, “measures to suppress China have been continuously refreshed, and the list of unilateral sanctions keeps lengthening”.

“The labels which they are trying to pin on us have reached an unfathomable level,” he added.

“If the US keeps on saying one thing and doing another, where is the credibility of a great power?” he asked rhetorically.

“If the US insists on monopolising the high end of the value chain and only allows China to stay at the low end, where is the fair competition?”

On Taiwan, Mr Wang was resolute when asked about how the January presidential elections on the self-governing island – won by the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party – would escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Dismissing it as “just a local election”, Mr Wang said Beijing would “never allow Taiwan to split from the motherland”, and would continue to “strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification”.

More than 180 countries and international organisations have reaffirmed their adherence to the one-China principle after the elections, he noted, adding that any condoning of Taiwanese independence is a challenge to China’s sovereignty.

“I believe that it is only a matter of time before we see a family photo of the international community observing the one-China principle,” he told reporters.

At the press conference that lasted more than 90 minutes, Mr Wang also addressed questions on China-Europe relations, its policy on the South China Sea dispute, and Beijing’s role in ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Mr Wang said that he hopes ties between China and the European Union (EU) can improve, given that there is no “fundamental conflict of interest” between the two regions.

But the problem is that the EU has conflicting labels of China, Mr Wang said, pointing to how the bloc had in one earlier official document referred to China as a “partner, competitor and systemic rival”.

“It’s like a car driving to an intersection, and the red, green, and yellow lights turn on at the same time. So how do you drive this car?” Mr Wang said, adding that he hopes that the EU and China can have a “green light” relationship.

“The common interests of both sides outweigh their differences. The correct positioning of China-EU relations should be that of partners, and the mainstream tone should be of cooperation,” he added.