News analysis

US, China and Taiwan walk delicate line over US Speaker McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwan leader Tsai

and
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attend a meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on April 6. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
40 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WASHINGTON/TAIPEI ⁠– Standing side by side in a show of solidarity at their historic meeting on Wednesday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen warned that the island’s peace and democracy were under threat, while United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared the bond between Washington and Taipei at its strongest in decades.

But neither mentioned China by name in their joint statements to the press – a subtle sign of restraint by Washington and Taipei’s leaders, neither of whom want to further escalate tensions with Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of China and any support of the island’s independence as a challenge to its own sovereignty.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top