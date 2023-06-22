Tokyo residents find comfort in fluffy, street-strolling alpacas

Alpaca Fureai Land's Shinya Ide (left) and Shion Ito walking alpacas Akane (second from left) and Satsuki in Tokyo on June 21. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors to Alpaca Fureai Land pay 1,000 yen to spend 30 minutes with the fluffy animals. PHOTO: REUTERS
Satsuki and Akane at a park in Tokyo on June 21. PHOTO: REUTERS
Satsuki looking at a pet dog at a park during a walk in Tokyo on June 21. PHOTO: REUTERS
Akane and Satsuki eating hay at Alpaca Fureai Land in Tokyo on June 21. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
35 min ago

TOKYO – The quiet of early morning streets in one downtown Tokyo neighbourhood is broken by joggers, parents with children in strollers – and a pair of alpacas out for their daily constitutional walk.

On leads held by their keepers, Akane and Satsuki trot down streets past shops and temples, crop grass in a pocket park and share crossings with the occasional pedestrian before heading back to their home at an indoor petting zoo, Alpaca Land.

After a round of brushing and combing, the woolly natives of South America are ready for their day: spending time with visitors who pay 1,000 yen (S$9.50) for 30 minutes petting them, hugging them and burying faces in their fleece.

“The alpaca was so fluffy that when I put my face on its back, its fleece covered half of my face and it was so cute,” said visitor Nana Ide.

Manager Shinya Ide (no relation) says the secret to the five-year-old alpacas’ appeal is that looking at them is comforting, and petting them even more soothing.

“Alpacas are naturally very nervous and timid animals, so when people approach them, they may spit or run away, making them difficult animals to interact with,” he added.

“But these two are trained and have naturally laid-back personalities, so they are accustomed to people now and interact well.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
Rough day at work? Get some playtime with dogs or cats at the office, come mid-2023
A paw-ty to remember on cruise around Sentosa with dogs

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top