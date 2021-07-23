Tokyo 2020 organisers grapple with Covid-19 tests shortfall as crowds gather for opening

TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - Olympics organisers are grappling with a shortage of Covid-19 testing kits needed for their daily testing programme, with competitors staying at the athletes' village in Tokyo not tested as scheduled due to the shortfall, broadcaster NHK reported on Friday (July 23).

Athletes who arrived at the village on Monday were not tested as planned, NHK reported, citing unnamed sources. The broadcaster quoted organisers as saying that more testing kits have since arrived and are being distributed.

The organisers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This year's Tokyo Olympics have been greatly complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic and battered by a series of scandals.

Public opinion polls consistently show that a majority of Japanese are against holding the event during the pandemic.

Organisers on Friday also reported a record number of 19 new daily coronavirus infections linked to the Games, including three athletes, bringing the total to 110. One of the infected athletes is residing in the Olympic Village.

It is the highest daily figure since organisers started disclosing the data this month.

Just hours before the opening ceremony was scheduled to start, hundreds of people gathered outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday, hoping to catch a glimpse of an opening ceremony that will take place behind closed doors because of strict anti-coronavirus rules.

Only a few hundred dignitaries and officials will be allowed into the 68,000-capacity venue to watch the opening extravaganza of the Games that were postponed last year because of the pandemic, but crowds of residents from Tokyo and beyond flocked to the venue looking to soak up the atmosphere.